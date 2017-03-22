Republicans demand Herring apology over Va. mosque visit

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - Virginia Republicans launched an online petition demanding state Attorney General Mark Herring apologize for a Friday mosque visit, after he spoke at a town hall to discuss President Donald Trump’s second travel ban.

The petition on the Republican Party of Virginia website describes the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church as a “terror-linked mosque,” citing two September 11 hijackers who were once part of the congregation.

The online description emphasizes former Dar Al-Hijrah imam Al-Awlaki, an American who served as a top Al-Qaeda spokesman and advised underwear bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab. A U.S. drone strike killed al-Awlaki in 2011.

“The Republican Party of Virginia does not object to politicians visiting mosques, in fact our own Chairman visited a Muslim house of worship quite recently,” said Executive Director John Findlay in a statement Wednesday. “However, attendees of the Dar Al-Hijrah have been involved in terrorist attacks that have killed over 3,000 individuals and maimed countless more.”

Members of the congregation and the Muslim American Society strongly denied the claims, with representatives planning a news conference to address the petition.

Herring visited the mosque late Friday to update the congregation on his fight against Trump’s second halted travel ban. Justice Department officials appealed the temporary block to an appeals court in Richmond, with Herring signaling he would file an amicus brief to support the refugee group now leading the lawsuit.

Paul Abbate, the head of the FBI’s Washington field office, also visited the mosque this year, reassuring congregants before Trump’s inauguration an effort to reduce hate crimes would remain a priority.

"The essence of why we're here is to keep you safe," Abbate said. “If there's anything we can do to prevent acts of violence of harm coming to people or communications, that's what we're all about.”

Over the past year, hate crimes increased six percent nation-wide, including a 67 percent increase in hate crimes against Muslims, according to the Virginia Attorney General's office.

A Republican spokesman could not disclose how many people signed the petition since its creation. It remained unclear how much money had been raised by visitors clicking “donate,” found at the top and bottom of the petition webpage.

