Raising awareness for childhood cancer

HAYMARKET, VA (WUSA9) - A local group hoped to break a Guinness World Record Saturday afternoon for the most people performing push-ups to raise awareness for childhood cancers.

Alex’s Army Childhood Cancer Foundation sponsored the event, where 1,108 people did push-ups on the Bull Run Middle School football field.

While the current world record is 1,645 people, the organizers said they’d try again next year.

“Because kids with cancer never give up, we aren’t going to give it up,” said organizer Jenni Green.

Green’s son, Alex, was a student at the school who lost his battle to cancer in June 2016 when he was just 12 years old. He was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 5.

Alex was a great athlete who loved competition. While he underwent medical treatments, he became paralyzed from the waist down. But that didn’t stop him. Alex played sports from basketball to sled hockey and set a daily reminder to do 20 push-ups.

The foundation was formed to raise awareness and fund childhood cancer research while providing a Christian-focused support to the cancer community.

All funds raised at the event were donated to the organizations 2017 Research Fund to help further treatment options for children and families facing childhood cancer.

