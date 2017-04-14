Puppies, kittens rescued from Mississippi look for new homes in DMV

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Dozens of adorable puppies and kittens from Mississippi are hoping to land furever homes in the DMV this weekend.

Wolf Trap Animal Rescue has so many animals available, the rescue organization is calling it a “MEGA” puppy and kitten adoption event. It’ll be held Saturday at the Tysons Corner PetSmart from noon to 4 p.m.

More than 80 dogs and cats are available. Most of them were rescued two weeks ago in Mississippi.

Wolf Trap specializes in rescuing animals on the brink of euthanasia, especially from shelters in the South.

All puppies are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. They’ve been in foster care for the past couple weeks, which means they’re in the beginning stages of being trained.

For more information on adopting, call (703) 638-2531 or visit Wolf Trap Animal Rescue’s website.

