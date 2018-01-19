Former FBI Director James Comey takes the oath before he testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 8, 2017. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - Former FBI director James Comey will co-teach a class at his alma mater, William & Mary, starting in the fall, the school announced Friday.

Comey, who graduated in ’82, will teach a 3-credit course on ethical leadership along with Drew Stelljes, executive assistant professor of education. The course will run from the fall 2018 semester through the summer 2019 semester.

The class will be offered primarily at the school’s Washington, D.C. campus. Stelljes and Comey will work together to administer course materials. Stelljes will prepare students for lectures taught by Comey by briefing them on the subjects to be discussed, according to the school.

"I am thrilled to have the chance to engage with William & Mary students about a vital topic — ethical leadership,” said Comey in a statement put out by the university. “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth. Building and maintaining that kind of leadership, in both the private sector and government, is the challenge of our time.”

Students enrolled at the W&M Washington Center will receive priority registration and may take the course as an elective.

“Ethical leadership” is a term Comey has used often and it isn't the first time he has discussed it with college students. In November 2017, he visited a class at American University to discuss ethical leadership, according to Twitter.

Great conversation tonight about ethical leadership at American University with future government leaders. (I’m in the back.) @AU_SPA pic.twitter.com/Kjqh5CXViS — James Comey (@Comey) November 21, 2017

On New Year’s Eve 2017, he again took to Twitter to say he hoped for more “ethical leadership” in the new year.

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017

While at William & Mary, Comey double majored in chemistry and religion.

