Previous criminal activity suspected at home where woman and son found murdered

ALDIE, VA. (WUSA9) - A 65-year old tax accountant and her 32-year old son were shot to death inside their Aldie, Virginia home sometime between Monday afternoon and late Wednesday, according to Loudoun County investigators who discovered the bodies.

RELATED: 2 found dead inside Loudoun County home

Mala Manwani and her son Rishi were shot repeatedly and found in different locations inside the home.

"We suspect it was related to criminal activity that was going on in the residence," said Loudoun County Sheriff Michael L. Chapman.

Chapman did not say what kind of criminal activity is suspected. He said the mother and son were targeted. There was no sign of a break in.

Deputies were called to the residence Wednesday to investigate after Mala Manwani failed to show up for work a second day, Chapman said.

Deputies found the outside of the home locked and in good order. But after getting a key from a family friend, they discovered the murder scene inside.

Mrs. Manwani's older son Raj died in 2015 of a drug overdose according to family acquaintances who did not want to be identified.

No suspects have been named by investigators.

© 2018 WUSA-TV