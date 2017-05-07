Police search for suspect in Va. sexual assault

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help identifying and locating a suspect involved in a sexual assault of a female victim.

Around 9:45 a.m. police say an unknown male entered a residential building in the 1500 block of Key Boulevard.

He began knocking on various apartment doors, claiming to be a maintenance worker.

Once the female victim opened her door, a physical struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect.

During the attack, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 6’0″ tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

Arlington County Police remain in the area investigating this incident.

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, please contact Detective P. Pena of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 703.228.4183 or at ppena@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

