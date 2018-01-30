Police search for suspect in Va. attempted abduction

MONT VERNON, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax police are looking for a man they believe tried to abduct a child in the Alexandria area.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. last Wednesday, near the intersection of Frye Road and Madge Lane.

Police said an 8-year-old girl was walking home when she was approached by an unknown man. The man tried to talk to the girl, but when she refused he grabbed her arm. The girl was able to break free and run away. Police said the man then chased her for a short distance but then stopped.

Once she made it home safely, the girl told her mom what happened, police said.

Officials describe the man as black, between 40 and 50 years old, 5’6” to 5’7”, with a medium build. He had short hair with a short beard, a mole on his left ear and a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket with gray pockets, a black baseball hat with gray writing, black pants, black shoes, and a black or gray backpack.

Detectives have released a composite sketch of the suspect and will continue to canvass the area, review video surveillance in the area and speak with any witnesses. Residents can expect to see extra patrol officers while the investigation continues.

We are asking for assistance identifying the man in the sketch, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hengemuhle at 703-246-3086 or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.



