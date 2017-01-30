Police search for suspect after 1 stabbed, 2 assaulted at Va. bar

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a suspect after one man was stabbed and two were assaulted at a Virginia bar early Monday morning.

Police say two of three suspects are in custody, but they are still searching for one.

Around 2 a.m., three Hispanic males entered La Choza Grill located in the 8500 block of Lee Highway. When they were declined service, an altercation occurred.

One male victim was stabbed and two others were assaulted. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening-injuries.

The missing suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He is short, bald and muscular. He was wearing a sweatshirt with stripes and jeans.

(© 2017 WUSA)