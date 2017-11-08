Police: Man jumps out of bush, attacks woman in Woodbridge

Police lights (Photo: AP)

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly jumped out of the bushes and grabbed a woman in Woodbridge early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:56 a.m. in the area of Walnut St. and Sycamore St., Prince William County police said.

A woman was walking in the area when a man reportedly jumped out of the bushes and grabbed her. She was able to break free from the man and flee to a business area where she called police.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Authorities searched the area for the suspect, however did not find anybody.

The suspect is being described as a black man between the ages of 40 and 50. He is 6'0" tall and weighs 195 pounds. Police said he has facial hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gloves.

The incident remains under investigation. There may be an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

