Police investigate inmate death at Fairfax Dention Center

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police department is investigating the death of an inmate at Fairfax Detention center Friday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency within a holding block. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man.
Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff immediately started life saving measures and called for rescue.
The inmate was transported to Fairfax Hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased at around 8:15 p.m.
The investigation is currently underway. The inmate’s identity has not been released at this time.
