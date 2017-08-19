WUSA
Close

Police investigate inmate death at Fairfax Dention Center

WUSA 7:55 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police department is investigating the death of an inmate at Fairfax Detention center Friday night. 

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency within a holding block. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man. 

Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff immediately started life saving measures and called for rescue.

The inmate was transported to Fairfax Hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased at around 8:15 p.m.  

The investigation is currently underway. The inmate’s identity has not been released at this time. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories