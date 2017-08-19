Police investigate inmate death at Fairfax Dention Center

A criminal and internal affairs investigation is underway after a Facebook post of a Mississippi inmate eating a turkey leg. (Stock photo -- Actual prison not pictured.) (Photo: bigjohn36, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police department is investigating the death of an inmate at Fairfax Detention center Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency within a holding block. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 46-year-old man.

Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff immediately started life saving measures and called for rescue.

The inmate was transported to Fairfax Hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased at around 8:15 p.m.

The investigation is currently underway. The inmate’s identity has not been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV