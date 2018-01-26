WUSA
Police investigate body found at Alexandria park

January 26, 2018

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a body was found, Fairfax police said. 

The body was discovered in Woodlawn Park in the 4800 block of Manor Drive in Alexandria. 

Homicide and crime scene detectives are processing the scene and are still working to identify the body.

The investigation continues. 

