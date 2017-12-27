WUSA
8 people, including police officer hurt in Herndon crash

Fairfax County police are investigating an accident involving 8 people in Herndon, Va. Wednesday night.

WUSA 11:27 PM. EST December 27, 2017

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - Eight people, including a police officer were injured in a car crash near Dulles Airport on Wednesday night. 

The accident happened Frying Pan Road and Centreville Road in Herndon, Va. before 9 p.m.

WUSA9's Pete Muntean is on the scene and reports that it appears to be a crash between a pickup truck and a minivan. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

