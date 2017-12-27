8 people, including police officer hurt in Herndon crash

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - Eight people, including a police officer were injured in a car crash near Dulles Airport on Wednesday night.

The accident happened Frying Pan Road and Centreville Road in Herndon, Va. before 9 p.m.

WUSA9's Pete Muntean is on the scene and reports that it appears to be a crash between a pickup truck and a minivan. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

On the scene of the car wreck that shut down Centreville Road and Frying Pan Road in Fairfax County. Appears to be a crash of a pickup and minivan. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0FpAIyfYFg — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) December 28, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV