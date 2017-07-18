Police: Babysitter caught sleeping on the job

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

DUMFRIES, VA. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a babysitter who they say was caught sleeping in an apartment while two young children in her care were outside.

News outlets report Prince William County police spokesman Nathan Probus said in a news release that officers responded to reports of an unattended child Saturday. Authorities say officers saw a 2-year-old boy playing in the parking lot area. Probus says the boy led police to his 11-month-old sister, who was crawling outside the apartment.

Police woke up Amanda Sue Allen and asked her questions. Authorities say she gave them a false name and sneaked out a window while police were investigating.

Thirty-year-old Allen is wanted for violating parole. She is charged with two counts of felony child neglect and giving a false name to police.

