Pet pig rescued from house fire

ALDIE, VA (WUSA9) - A pet pig named ‘Pebbles’ had to be rescued after an Aldie home caught fire Saturday morning, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike. Fire and rescue crews from multiple cities nearby responded to the scene.

While the family members were able to get outside safely, fire crews rescued the family’s pig from the home and returned it safely to the owners.

Fire crews reported a significant amount of fire coming from the garage area of the two-story single family home.

They made an aggressive attack to put out the bulk of the fire, then monitor the structure for potential collapse hazards while crews operated. They remained on scene for an extended amount of time looking for hot spots.

No one was injured.