Person found dead near dumpster at Va. CVS pharmacy

WARRENTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead near a dumpster at a CVS pharmacy in Warrenton, Va.

Officers responded to the CVS pharmacy located at 510 Blackwell Road, according to Warrenton Police Department.

When they got to the scene they found a dead person on the side of a building near a dumpster. There is no danger to the general public, police stated.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone having any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Warrenton Police Department, Sergeant Tim Carter at 540-428-9591 or via email at: tcarter@warrentonva.gov

© 2017 WUSA-TV