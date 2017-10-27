Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

NORFOLK, VA. - A major development in the case of a teen who disappeared in Norfolk last month, and was found murdered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New home surveillance video has surfaced that shows someone in action, shortly after Ashanti Billie, 19, and her car disappeared.

Billie, a Maryland native, was last seen Sept. 18 entering a military base in Norfolk shortly before 5 a.m., according to the FBI. She was heading to her job at a Blimpie sandwich shop on the base, but never arrived. Soon after, her car, a Mini Cooper, was caught on grainy surveillance video leaving the base.

Not even an hour later, a home security camera on the 2100 block of Tallyho Terrace in Norfolk caught something that may be crucial to this investigation. Around 5:40a.m. the video shows a car turning onto the street, getting closer to the camera. As the car gets closer, it's clear that car is a Mini Cooper. Shortly after parking, someone gets out of the car and walks over to the dumpster.

It's the same dumpster from which investigators recovered Billie's cell phone.

Investigators are now looking for any information about the person in the video, and any other potential surveillance footage from Hampton Roads, all the way to East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte, where a landscaper found Billie's body.

The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward leading to any information about her whereabouts. The teen lived in Maryland for four years before moving to Hampton Roads. She recently graduated from Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro and moved to Norfolk a month ago to attend culinary school.

