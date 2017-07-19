Officer allegedly refused service at McDonald's in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - A Virginia officer's wife says that a McDonald's employee refused to serve her husband on-duty, and the franchise owner says "appropriate action" has been taken to resolve it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that state game and inland fisheries officer Scott Naff said on Tuesday he wasn't able to discuss the incident. A Facebook post by his wife Cathy Naff says the 25-year law enforcement veteran wasn't given his food after paying Thursday evening because the McDonald's drive-thru employee said he refused to serve police.

Franchise owner Freda Thornton said in a statement the situation goes against standards and her restaurants are dedicated to serving all customers, including authorities who protect wildlife and natural resources.

Cathy Naff says her husband was served several minutes later by another employee.

