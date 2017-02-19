Northern Va. residents demand Comstock hold in-person town hall

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) speaks during a news conference following the weekly House GOP conference meeting at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2015 Getty Images)

Some Loudoun County residents are pushing their representative to meet with them in person to answer their questions about the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Kristine Condie and Kristen Swanson are a part of a community activist group named "Lovettsville Indivisible". They believe the ACA should stay in tact.

"Everybody should have access to affordable health care," said Condie.

The group said it would like to have their Congresswoman Rep. Barbara Comstock answer their questions about the future of the ACA in an in-person town hall meeting.

So far, Comstock's office has held a telephone town hall, but it has not consented to conducting such a gathering in person.

"She can't represent us if she doesn't know who we are and what our voices are," said Swanson.

Lovettsville Indivisible plans to hold its own town hall meeting Friday at the Sterling Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Swanson said Comstock is invited to attend.

Currently, there is no word on whether Comstock will attend that event. However, she is slated to hold another telephone town hall Tuesday night.

WUSA9 reached out to Representative Comstock about Indivisible's concerns. Her office sent the following statement in a response.

“The Congresswoman held a telephone town hall two weeks ago where we connected with thousands of constituents taking questions on issues such as health care reform, pre-existing conditions, the immigration Executive Order, federal employee issues and particular bills such as abolishing the EPA or Education Department (measures which the Congresswoman opposes). These and other issues that have been prominent in the news and which groups have generated calls to our office on were addressed in the telephone town hall and are addressed by our office every day. We look forward to continuing the conversation this week and talking to thousands more of our constituents on Tuesday night. Our staff and the Congresswoman are ever present in the district at meetings with businesses, at schools, at veterans and civic organizations, and more. We have found that small groups or one on one meetings enable us to learn about concerns our constituents have while providing them the opportunity to extend feedback about legislation before Congress. We have found that this personal setting has been conducive to civil and respectful discussions. ” – Jeff Marschner, Deputy Chief of Staff



The organizers behind the Indivisible town hall say space is limited to 150 seats. So, they plan to also stream their town hall on Facebook Live through the group's Facebook page.

