No shark, that's just a log in the Potomac River

No, that’s not a shark lurking in the waters off Northern Virginia.

This photo appearing to show a fin sparked a lot of buzz around the fishing community. The word was that it was a shark in Belmont Bay, just off the Potomac River, near Woodbridge.

Apparently, it was just a log.

“Marine Patrol Unit confirmed it was a log. Not a shark. It’s a log,” PFC Reem Awad from Fairfax County Police confirmed with WUSA9.

The Marine Patrol Unit wanted to remind boaters to look out for logs in the water.

VERIFY: Are there sharks swimming in the Chesapeake Bay?

Even though that was no “Jaws” in the Potomac, sharks—including tigers and hammerheads—are known to frequent the Chesapeake Bay.

