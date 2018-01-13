No one injured after shots fired at Chuck E Cheese

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

WOODBRIDGE, VA. - After a fight broke out in a Chuck E Cheese, one person took out a handgun and fired into the air, Prince William County police say.

According to police, the fight began in the Chuck E Cheese, located at 14085 Shoppers Best Way, Woodbridge, Va., before moving to the parking lot. That’s when one participant pulled out the gun and fired before fleeing the scene. Police then responded to reports of a shooting after an off-duty officer witnessed the incident.

No one was injured and police are currently investigating.

