Multiple shooting under investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating the report of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va. Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Howell Ave.
Police are urging residents to avoid the area.
Little information is known at this time.
The investigation continues.
APD investigating report of multiple shooting 400 blk E Howell Ave. Avoid the area-Expect police activity, updates to follow when avail.— Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 27, 2017
