WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 49 weather alerts
Close

Multiple shooting under investigation in Alexandria

WUSA 1:53 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating the report of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Howell Ave.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area.

Little information is known at this time.

The investigation continues. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories