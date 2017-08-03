Motorcyclist apprehended after traffic stop turns into foot chase on I-66

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A motorcyclist was apprehended on I-66 after a traffic stop turned into a short chase Thursday morning, Virginia State police said.

Police initiated a traffic stop around 6:44 a.m. on a motorcycle going east on I-66. The motorcyclist didn't stop and sped away from the trooper at about 100 mph on the right shoulder.

The motorcyclist tried to take Exit 28 and then crashed. The rider fled on foot into the woods, police said.

Police were able to apprehend the motorcyclist at 7:15 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

