More than $28k raised on GoFundMe for Charlottesville victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - More than $28,000 was raised within a 14-hour period after a car a car crashed into a group of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., killing at least one person and injuring 19.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a group called Unity Cville. The group made up of Charlottesville community members hoping to raise money for the victims. The goal is $50,000.

On Saturday, violence broke out as the groups that planned the "Unite the Right" rally were met with counter protesters. After the rally, a car plowed into a crowd and a state police helicopter crashed outside the city.

James Alex Fields, Jr., of Ohio, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

