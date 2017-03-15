Mom charged after 7-year-old daughter found in Va. parking lot unattended

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - A mother has been charged with felony child neglect after her 7-year-old daughter was left unattended in a parking lot in Woodbridge, Virginia Monday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 12100 block of Cinnamon Street after a caller told police she found a girl waking around a parking lot unattended.

Police searched the neighborhood and asked the child about her parents or guardian, but were unsuccessful in locating her mother.

Around 8:00 p.m., the girl’s mother, 43-year-old Amanda Yvonne Rouse, approached officers while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers search the child’s home and found the residence in disarray.

The girl has been released to the custody of a family friend.

Rouse was arrested and is being held without bond.

