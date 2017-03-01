MISSING: Va. teen with developmental disability

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager, who has a developmental disability.

Alex Daniel Terceros, 17, was last seen Tuesday when his mom dropped him off at Ballston Mall at about 1:30 p.m. She reported him missing Wednesday when he didn’t return home.

Alex’s family is especially worried about him because of his disability.

He has also left home before and traveled “a great distance” before he was found, police said.

Alex is about 5’5” and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face hoodie, blue and black shorts, and black Jordan sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Alex or has any information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Dean Tran at 571-389-3217, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

