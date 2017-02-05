MISSING: 82-year-old woman from Virgina

STAUNTON, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 82-year-old woman from Staunton, Virginia.

Barbara Morrison was last seen on Saturday in the 500 block of Ellendin Avenue in Staunton. She drove away in a silver Nissan Sentra sedan with a Virginia license plate.

Police are not sure where she went. Morrison is from Alexandria, Va. and has been previously located in the Elkton area.

She suffers from cognitive impairment and police say this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Morrison is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a red shirt, dark pants, a black jacket with a black purse.

If you have any information, please contact 1-540-332-3842.

