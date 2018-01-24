(Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman from Spotsylvania County.

Barbara Yingling Taylor is believed to be in danger and was last seen around midnight on January 24 at her home located at 14906 Taylor Lane, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

She is described as a white female, standing 4'00" and weighing 80 pounds. Taylor has blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

Officials said she suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

Please call 1-540-582-7115 if she is located.

