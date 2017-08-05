FOUND: 75-year-old man visiting family in Va.

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Police say Omar Alghol has returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police need your help locating a missing 75-year-old man who was visiting his family Virginia.

Omar Alghol from Libya and is here visiting his family. He was last seen Friday around 8 p.m. when he went for a walk in the 4900 block of Leesburg Pike and did not return.

He was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and beige shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Detective J. Pittman at 571-474-5847. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

