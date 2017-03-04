WUSA
FOUND: 54-year-old Woodbridge man

WUSA 6:13 PM. EST March 04, 2017

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - The Prince William County Police Department said Peter Dailey Cooper was found safe. 

