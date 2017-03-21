Close FOUND: 33-year-old man from Virginia WUSA 8:17 AM. EDT March 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST DUMFRIES, VA (WUSA9) - Police need have located the missing 33-year-old man from Prince William County, Virginia. Christopher James Taylor was found safe. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student Member of 'Remember the Titans' football team killed in crash Victim identified in house explosion Neighbor believes Rockville homeowner died in explosion WFAA Breaking News Customs detains veteran police chief Students questions safety after stabbing Monday night weather forecast Can You Get Amazon Prime For Free? Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats More Stories DC church sets up missing children display Mar 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m. Laptops, electronics barred from cabins on some… Mar 21, 2017, 6:15 a.m. Metro responds to 2 assaults overnight Mar 21, 2017, 6:59 a.m.
