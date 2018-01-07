MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 30-year-old man from Manassas, Va.

Justin Ryan Wolfrey left his home on Country Roads Lane on Saturday around 9:10 p.m.

He is described by police as a white male, 6’0", 200 pounds with bald head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police.

