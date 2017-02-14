WUSA
Close

MISSING: 24-year-old person from Stafford, Va.

WUSA 1:26 PM. EST February 14, 2017

STAFFORD, Va. (WUSA9) -- Stafford Sheriff's Office is looking for a 24-year-old missing person. 

Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Snipes has brown hair and brown eyes. The subject is known to have a medical condition.

Snipes drives a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta.  

If you have any information please contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400. 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories