MISSING: 24-year-old person from Stafford, Va.

STAFFORD, Va. (WUSA9) -- Stafford Sheriff's Office is looking for a 24-year-old missing person.
Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Snipes has brown hair and brown eyes. The subject is known to have a medical condition.
Snipes drives a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta.
If you have any information please contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.
