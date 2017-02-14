MISSING: 24-year-old person from Stafford, Va.

(Photo: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

STAFFORD, Va. (WUSA9) -- Stafford Sheriff's Office is looking for a 24-year-old missing person.

Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. Snipes has brown hair and brown eyes. The subject is known to have a medical condition.

Snipes drives a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information please contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

