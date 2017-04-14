MISSING: 17-year-old Woodbridge boy

(Photo: Prince William County Police Department) (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered juvenile.

Tony Wilds Thurber was last seen on April 14 around 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of D Street in Woodbridge.

Police said Thurber left the residence voluntarily but that he may need assistance.

He’s described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 130 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. Thurber was last seen wearing a “Washington, D.C.” hoodie, a black jacket, black shoes and an unknown color of pants. Police said he may have a skateboard with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tony Wilds Thurber is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

