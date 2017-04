(Photo: Prince William County police)

DALE CITY, VA. (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old from Dale City.

Kristion A Soto, was last seen on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. at Redford Ln., Prince William County police said.

Soto is 5'7" tall and weighs 130 pounds. Soto has brown hair and brown eyes.

