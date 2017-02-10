MISSING: 15-year-old Woodbridge girl

(Photo: Prince William County Police Dept)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Woodbridge who was last seen Thursday night.

Sierra Kali Adams, 15, was last seen walking away from her residence located in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terr in Woodbridge around 8:20 p.m., Prince William County police said.

Adams left her home voluntarily and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

She is described as a white female, standing 4'9" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing in the ride side of her nose. Adams was last seen wearing a maroon and black hoodie with a yellow symbol on the front, black pants, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

(© 2017 WUSA)