(Photo: Fredericksburg Police Department)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Fredericksburg Police need the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Talia Joanne Holmes ran away from home on January 4 around 2:45 p.m.

She is a 15-year-old black female, 5’6” tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Talia, contact Detective Reyes immediately by calling (540) 373-3122.