MISSING: 14-year-old Fairfax County girl

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Jamia Antoinee Holland was last seen on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Officials describe her as a black female, 5’2”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing sky blue pants, a black bomber jacket and black sandals. She may be wearing glasses.

The FBI Washington Field Office along with the Fairfax County Police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are working the case.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov, the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2233, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can remain anonymous.

