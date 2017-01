PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Prince William County, Virginia.

Daviyon Ferguson was last seen in the 13000 block of Forest Glen Road.

He was wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray shoes.

If you have any information, please call the Prince William County Police Department.

(© 2017 WUSA)