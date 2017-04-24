Middle school students investigated for abusing Xanax during school hours

Feet of school children (Photo: Taku_S, Taku_S)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating 13 cases of students abusing the anti-anxiety prescription medication, Xanax, during school hours in April.

According to the Sheriff’s office, seven middle students have been identified as sharing drinks containing Xanax during school hours on Friday at River Bend Middle School. Officials are investigating whether all students knowingly ingested the Xanax.

Authorities are investigating whether these cases are related to an incident at Potomac Falls High School on Friday where two students were found to be drinking water containing Xanax.

Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating another incident reported earlier this month of four students abusing Xanax also at Riverbend Middle School.

Deputies said students are crushing up the Xanax, putting it in eye drop containers and then releasing the Xanax into water bottles.

Authorities said they have seen a rise in the number of students abusing Xanax due to the accessibility of the prescription drug. They also said Xanax is a highly addictive drug that students are using to get high.

