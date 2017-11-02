Md. man scratches his way to $10 million win

(Photo: Virginia Lottery)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - One ticket was all it took for Woody Simmons to win $10 million.

“I just screamed in my car with all the windows up!” he recalled.

Simmons stopped by the Optimax Service Center gas station on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, Va. The Hyattsville, Md. man said he shops there often, but this time noticed a sign about the Virginia Lottery’s new “Extreme Millions” Scratcher game.

“I thought, ‘Well, let me take a chance,’” the Postal Service worker said.

And right there in the parking lot, Simmons became a millionaire.

He had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. He chose the cash.

If you’re feeling lucky, there are three more $10 million prizes waiting to be bought in Virginia.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,937,600.

