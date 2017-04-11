Man with dementia missing in Va.

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old man with dementia.

Melvin “Mel” Wylie was last seen driving his car Tuesday. He was on Edsall Road at Industrial Drive in Alexandria at about 3:30 p.m.

He has dementia and may be in need of immediate medical attention. Fairfax County Police described him as a “critical missing person.”

Mel is about 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He’s balding and has hazel eyes.

His car is a 2008 black Ford Taurus with Virginia license plates XTC3818, similar to the one pictured below. The car has damage to the front driver’s side corner.

Anyone who sees Mel or who has any information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Sykes at 703-246-7590, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers at 1-865-411- TIPS.

