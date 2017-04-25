WUSA
Man wanted in connection to 17 burglaries at Inova medical offices

WUSA 11:43 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

A man is wanted in connection to 17 burglaries of medical offices at Inova Fair Oaks Medical Campus over the weekend. 

Police say the suspect entered the businesses on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Authorities believe the man broke into a secured lockbox that contained office keys. Cash and iPads were stolen from the offices.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, between 5'8" to 6' tall, weighing around 175 to 200 pounds. 

He had short cropped black hair, a mustache. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. 

 

