Man wanted in connection to 17 burglaries at Inova medical offices

A man is wanted in connection to 17 burglaries of medical offices at Inova Fair Oaks Medical Campus over the weekend.

Police say the suspect entered the businesses on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Authorities believe the man broke into a secured lockbox that contained office keys. Cash and iPads were stolen from the offices.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man, between 5'8" to 6' tall, weighing around 175 to 200 pounds.

He had short cropped black hair, a mustache. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

© 2017 WUSA-TV