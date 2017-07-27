Man stabs woman during Woodbridge house fire, police say

(Photo: Prince William County Police)

A 30-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a woman during a house fire Thursday, Prince William County police said.

Officers responded around 4:24 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Longview Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate a reported stabbing. When they got to the scene they found a woman suffering from stab wounds and an ongoing house fire. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries. Two children who were at home at the time were not injured, police said.

Three officers who went inside the home to search for other possible victims had to be transported for smoke inhalation. Two of the three are still in the hospital, the third has been released.

Noel Antonio Quinteros-Ramirez, 30 is being charged with one count of malicious wounding. Additional charges are currently pending.

Police said the cause of the fire and the assault are still both under investigation.

© 2017 WUSA-TV