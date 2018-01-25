Man gets 1 year after SUV-stroller death

LOUNDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - The driver who struck and killed a baby boy was sentenced Thursday.

John Miller was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months and a fine of $2,500 for reckless driving, and failure to yield.

Breaking: John Miller who struck and killed infant being pushed in a stroller in crosswalk, sentenced to maximum of 12 mo $2500 for reckless driving , failure to yield. Tristan Schulz, 5 months was killed, mother Mindy was injured. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/swtpjqtOTh — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) January 25, 2018

He pleaded no contest to reckless driving and failure to yield in a crash, in October.

In 2016, 5-month-old Tristan Schulz was in a stroller when he was struck in a crosswalk in the Lansdowne area.

