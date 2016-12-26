Man found dead in Ruth's Chris bathroom in Va.

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CRYSTAL CITY, VA (WUSA9) - A man was found dead inside a Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Crystal City, Va., Arlington County Police said.

Detectives said a member of the cleaning crew found the middle age man in a bathroom Monday just before 2 p.m. The restaurant was not open at the time, but was open on Sunday.

The man had no visible signs of trauma and police said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Officials have not released the man's name.