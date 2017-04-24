Man dies after apartment fire in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - A man died after an apartment fire in Woodbridge, Virginia late Monday night, police said.

Around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 3500 block of Sherbrooke Circle to assist the Department of Fire and Rescue with an apartment fire.

Upon searching the apartment, fire crews found an unconscious man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification.

The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin is notified.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.



