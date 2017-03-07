Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Potomac Mills Mall employee

(Photo: Prince William Co. Police)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a guard at Potomac Mills Mall has been arrested, Prince William County police said.

On March 4, police responded outside of the Burlington Coat Factory at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge.

Police said two employees confronted 35-year-old Jamel Carlos Kingsbury, a suspected shoplifter, as he was leaving the building. During the encounter, a struggle ensued and one of the employees, 44-year-old Larry Donnell Drumgole, was stabbed to death. The other employee was not injured.

Kingsbury then fled the scene. Police conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate him.

Tuesday, Kingsbury was arrested and charged with murder.

