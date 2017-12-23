Loudoun County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery and attempted robbery

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and attempted robbery in Sterling today.
Deputies responded to the 22300 block of S. Sterling Boulevard around 1:53 p.m. today where a witness reported seeing several unknown males involved in an altercation involving a possible weapon.
Police said an adult male and his son were leaving a business when they were confronted by two suspects in a parking lot.
One of suspects brandished a possible box cutter.
When the suspects demanded cash, the child began to scream and the suspects fled the area.
Police said prior to the attempted robbery, a teenager was confronted by the same suspects in the same area of the shopping center.
One of the suspects demanded money and displayed a possible firearm in his waistband.
The suspects took a small amount of cash from the victim.
Deputies responding to the scene conducted a search but no suspects were found.
Both suspects were described as black males in their late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’8” tall.
One suspect was wearing a green jacket and had a medium to heavy build and was unshaven.
The second suspect was wearing a dark vest with a light grey long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt underneath.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475.
You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
