Loudoun County Sheriff's Office investigating robbery and attempted robbery

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and attempted robbery in Sterling today.

Deputies responded to the 22300 block of S. Sterling Boulevard around 1:53 p.m. today where a witness reported seeing several unknown males involved in an altercation involving a possible weapon.

Police said an adult male and his son were leaving a business when they were confronted by two suspects in a parking lot.

One of suspects brandished a possible box cutter.

When the suspects demanded cash, the child began to scream and the suspects fled the area.

Police said prior to the attempted robbery, a teenager was confronted by the same suspects in the same area of the shopping center.

One of the suspects demanded money and displayed a possible firearm in his waistband.

The suspects took a small amount of cash from the victim.

Deputies responding to the scene conducted a search but no suspects were found.

Both suspects were described as black males in their late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’8” tall.

One suspect was wearing a green jacket and had a medium to heavy build and was unshaven.

The second suspect was wearing a dark vest with a light grey long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475.

You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.



