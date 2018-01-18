Loudoun Co. man wins $4 million prize in Va. lottery game

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A man from Purcellville, Va. won the $4 million top prize from a Virginia lottery scratch off game.

Bill Malsch played the Hot Millions Multiplier scratch off ticket and won the top prize.

Malsch purchased the ticket from Shop N Save on East Main Street in Purcellville, Va.

He had the choice of $4 million over 30 years or a cash option of nearly $2.25 million before taxes. According to the Virginia Lottery News, Malsch chose the cash option.

© 2018 WUSA-TV