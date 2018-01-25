Local Dreamer to attend President Trump's 2018 SOTU

Activists rally for the passage of a 'clean' Dream Act, one without additional security or enforcement measures, outside the New York office of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

ANNANDALE, VA. (WUSA9) - Annandale High School student Nicolle Uria is a DACA recipient who was invited to attend the President’s State of the Union address in-person next Tuesday as U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly’s guest.

We sat down with the teen, who has had her world shaken not once, but twice: first when she learned about two years ago that she was undocumented, and again on September 5, 2017, when the Trump Administration announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, would be rescinded. Uria found herself unable to reapply.

"Oh yes, I was freaking out, I was crying. I was -- I didn't want to show my mom that I was scared,” said Uria, who also told WUSA 9, “Constantly, I do have notifications on my phone for President Trump's tweets, just in case anything comes out."



This is Uria’s answer to a question about what her life is like as the political back-and-forth on DACA continues.



"I just didn't know what to feel. I didn't know if I should still be scared or still have hope,” Uria added.



It's was the first of three questions we asked the Annandale High School senior. From Bolivia, Uria described being shocked and devastated when she learned the excuses her parents were giving her for why she couldn’t get her driver’s permit after passing her driver’s test were because she was undocumented. Uria says her parents and siblings do have residency and other protections. If DACA ends on March 5th without new legislation, she could be the only one in her home facing deportation.

The 17-year-old will be representing the reported 600,000 Dreamers as U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly’s guest next Tuesday. But why go with a Democrat if so many Dreamers felt betrayed by Democrats over this last spending bill?



"I do have confidence in all the Democrats and Congressman Connolly,” said Uria.

Congressman Connolly is one of the Democrats who voted “yes” to this most recent spending bill despite it not including a clean Dream Act. The Congressman said in a statement:

“It is shameful that President Trump and Republicans inflicted this shutdown on the American public. I will vote to reopen government because we have big challenges that our constituents demand we address like ending sequestration, fighting the opioid crisis, and fixing the DACA problem the President created. I will also vote yes because Senator McConnell pledged to finally allow us to address all those issues. His concession to our demands for action is a big victory for the Democrats and the American people.

It is particularly telling that Republicans view the authorization of CHIP and the provision of healthcare for children as a concession to Democrats. The dysfunction unleashed by the Majority and the President must not be repeated in February. There is a bipartisan path forward if they are willing to take it. Now it’s incumbent on Republicans to work with Democrats.”

"How are you feeling about next week?” WUSA 9’s Stephanie Ramirez asked Uria, “Do you feel like you're walking into a lion's den?"



"A little bit,” said Uria, “but I'm very excited, you know. Very excited and I'm truly honored. I am representing all the Dreamers across the country and letting them know that they aren't alone."

